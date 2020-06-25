Lenoir County Commissioners approve move of Confederate monument

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to relocate a Confederate Monument that has been on display in the community since 1924.

The monument will soon be relocated to the First Battle of Kinston Civil War Battlefield Park, 1400 Harriette Drive in Kinston.

Lenoir County Board of Commissioners said, “We feel as a Board we can remain committed to the respectful remembrance of our shared past, while also acknowledging the tragedy in our history. The Board of Commissioners made this decision so that we can continue to dedicate our time, energy and efforts on building a brighter future for Lenoir County and all residents who call it home.”