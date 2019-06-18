Lenoir County Commissioners pass property tax increase

In Lenoir County, property owners will soon see an increase in their property taxes. The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners voted for the increase Monday.

Commissioners passed a $68-million budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020. The current property tax of $0.83 jumped to $0.845.

Commissioners say the increase is a result of several necessary additions to the budget including providing 500-thousand-dollars to repair the courthouse.

“Not only does it look bad but it’s a historical building part of it and so the windows the ceiling on the windows is really in dyer need because its leaking and that is causing a lot of damage inside,” said Lenoir County Commissioner Chairman, Linda Rouse Sutton.

The county also gave $190,00 to a ‘Work Ready” program at Lenoir Community College and $50,000 to do an employee salary study.