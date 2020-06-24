Lenoir County Commissioners to host meeting to discuss Kinston Confederate statue

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Commissioners will host an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss Kinston’s Confederate monument.

The statue stands at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitor’s Center.

Mayor Don Hardy supports removing the Confederate statue.

“It’s not about us just wanting to remove a Confederate monument,” said Hardy. “It’s deeper than that. We want to make sure that we never see these memories again running up and down the highway.”

Hardy says the removal of Confederate monuments is taking place across the country and across North Carolina.

He says he has heard from many people who want the statue taken down.

Commissioner Chairman Linda Rouse Sutton is hearing a different story.

“I absolutely have not had anybody to call me that wanted it removed, and that’s the honest truth,” said Sutton. “I have not had one person.”

Sutton and Hardy agree the safest option is to remove the statue before someone else does.

“Rather than see somebody come in and desecrate and tear it down and have a bunch of negative publicity and people may be destroying our town, I’d rather see it taken down and placed in somewhere that can be respectfully done,” said Sutton.

Sutton says there is no way commissioners will please everyone with their decision.

She expects the commissioners to have a final decision on the statue’s fate by Thursday.