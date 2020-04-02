Lenoir County confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19



KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Health Department received notification of the lab-confirmed cases on Thursday.

The fourth case is related to travel outside of the State.

The individual has been in isolation at home awaiting test results.

The fifth case is related to travel outside of the county.

Both individuals are recovering at home.

As of today, the Lenoir County Health Department has monitored a total of 98 individuals/households across the County.

“We again thank our providers who are doing this testing to identify positive cases in our community. People with mild symptoms are encouraged to manage those symptoms at home, when possible; they should call their healthcare provider for guidance. We would like to remind our residents that we all must continue to be responsible and diligent in our efforts to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors from this illness,” said Pamela Brown, Lenoir County Health Director.

