This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department has confirmed the fifth death of a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was older than 60 and had several underlying medical conditions.

