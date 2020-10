A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting the 36th death in the county of a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was younger than 65 with underlying health conditions.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends who have been impacted by this loss,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said.