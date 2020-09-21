Lenoir County confirms additional COVID-19 related deaths

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) Weather conditions have caused severe dune loss and ocean overwash in several locations along N.C. Highway 12, causing the N.C. Department of Transportation to close the road in two locations until at least Tuesday afternoon.

The combination of seasonal high tides, strong northeast winds, and long-form waves created by Hurricane Teddy has caused ocean conditions that have broken through protective dunes and deposited large amounts of sand and saltwater on the road.