Lenoir County confirms its 12th death related to COVID-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting its 12th death related to COVID-19.

Health officials said the patient was older than 65 and had an underlying medical condition and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“I am sorry for the family members that must endure this difficult time in the midst of the stress of this continued pandemic,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “My prayers are with this family and with our community during this trying time.”