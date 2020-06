KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting its eighth death related to COVID-19.

Health officials said, the patient was under the age of 65 and had several underlying medical conditions and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“We are so saddened to hear of this death,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “My sympathies are with this family dealing with such a terrible tragedy.”