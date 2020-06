KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting its ninth death related to COVID-19.

Health officials said, the patient was under 65 and had underlying medical conditions and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“It is heartbreaking to know that COVID is impacting our community in such a tragic way,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “I am so sorry another family has suffered such a great loss.”