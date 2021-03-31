Lenoir County DSS recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month

KINSTON, NC — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Lenoir County’s theme this year is “It Shouldn’t Hurt to be a Child.”

The effects that child abuse and neglect can have on children can be devastating. The Lenoir County Department of Social Services has collaborated with community partners to create a video for Child Abuse Prevention Month to raise awareness regarding child abuse and neglect.

The video highlights the names and ages of 21 children that died in the state of North Carolina as a result of abuse and neglect at the hands of their parent(s) or caretaker(s).

The Lenoir County Department of Social Services is asking the community to help protect all children by reporting concerns of suspected child abuse and neglect to your local Department of Social Services. In Lenoir County, reports of suspected child abuse or neglect can be made by calling (252) 559-6210 Monday through Friday (7:30 am to 5:00 pm) and ask to make a Children’s Protective Services Report. After regular business hours, please contact Lenoir County Communications at (252) 559-6118 and ask for the on-call Social Worker.