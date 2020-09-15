Lenoir County education board approves hybrid learning plan

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County children could soon be back in classrooms.

On Monday, the county school board approved a pan to adopt a mix of in-person and remote learning.

“Nobody is in complete agreement anywhere about how the best way to go to school is,” said Patrick Holmes, a spokesman for LCPS.

With cases of COVID-19 easing in the county, the Board of Education voted 5 to 2 to offer a new hybrid plan.

Families choosing the new option will split up into two separate groups.

The groups will trade-off, each spending two days a week in school and three days learning from home.

“We were looking to do this at some point in the school year so this is not like we’re starting from scratch,” said Holmes.

Holmes says schools have plenty of protective gear and sanitation equipment.

Holmes understands how frustrated many people are right now.

“Teachers would rather be in the classroom with their whole class,” said Holmes. “Parents would rather be on a routine schedule like we always are.”

County leaders say all LCPS families must fill out a form indicating which option they are choosing.

You can find that form, here.