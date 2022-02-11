Lenoir County Health Department reports third rabid raccoon discovered

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A third raccoon found to have rabies was found in Lenoir County earlier this week.

The Lenoir County Health Department reports the raccoon was captured in the area of La Grange on Feb. 9 by animal control. Testing at the N.C. State Laboratory confirmed the positive rabies test.

No people or pets were known to be in contact with this raccoon. Two other rabid raccoons have previously been discovered in Kinston.

Rabid raccoon found in Kinston, bites woman and dog, officials say

Lenoir County Health Department reports second rabid raccoon found

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “My appreciation goes to the homeowner who reported the animal and the Animal Control officer’s response to ensure this raccoon could not hurt anyone.”

In order to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe, please follow these guidelines:

Let the Health Department, the hospital or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid

Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid

Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations

Keep pets away from stray or wild animals

For questions or concerns about rabies, please call the LCHD at 252-526-4200. For information about vaccinating pets for rabies, please contact a veterinarian.