Lenoir County IDs 1st case of COVID-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Health Department has received a notification of Lenoir County’s first lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

The individual was tested on March 17 and confirmation of a positive was received by the Lenoir County Health Department on Tuesday.

While the lab testing has been ongoing for several weeks, this is the only positive test reported in Lenoir County at this time.

The resident reported travel and symptoms to a local provider who ordered the test for COVID-19.

A quarantine was initiated for the household to prevent community spread.

The household has been in quarantine since the individual was tested on March 17.

The Health Department has been monitoring the household and will reach out to those who may have come in contact with the patient.

All indications are that this confirmed COVID-19 case was travel-related and the patient is recovering at home.