FALLING CREEK, N.C. – A two-way stop west of Kinston will become an all-way stop this week to boost safety.



Beginning Thursday, weather permitting, all drivers traveling through the intersection of Industrial Drive at Sanderson Way will need to stop after the change is made. Currently, drivers on Sanderson Way do not have to stop.



The N.C. Department of Transportation will remove the existing signal heads and replace them with single red flashers in all four directions.



Drivers should slow down in the area while crews are working and be alert to the new traffic pattern.



An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.



