Lenoir County intersection to permanently close Monday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Lenoir County intersection is scheduled to permanently close Monday as part of the C.F. Harvey Parkway Extension project.

N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close access to Humphrey road from N.C. 58 at 8 a.m. February 24.

There will ve no detour but, traffic is recommended to use Taylor heath road as an alternate route to connect from Hugo toads to n.c. 58 for access to C.F. Harvey Parkway/N.C. 148.

Humphrey Road will remain accessible for local traffic from Hugo Road.

NCDOT says. By extending C.F. Harvey Parkway by 5.8 miles, connectivity will improve in northern Kinston between U.S. 70, N.C. 58 and N.C. 11 and the $73.5 million project is expected to be substantially complete in 2021.

