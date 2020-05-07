Lenoir County joins neighbors to petition Gov. Cooper to ‘reopen our local county economies’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) This week, the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to join seven other Governing Boards in Central Eastern North Carolina to request that Governor Roy Cooper repeal Executive Order 135, known as the “Stay at Home Order.”

The Governing Boards for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, and Wayne counties cited the extreme economic hardship on their local economies as a major reason for the request.

In the letter, the boards of commissioners thank Gov. Cooper for his leadership during this

tenuous time in our history and for the governor’s efforts that have helped to save lives and

flatten the curve throughout North Carolina with his Executive Orders 121 and 135.

The letter goes on to state that Eastern North Carolina can “no longer sit idle as those

orders cause vast economic despair and irreparable harm to our small businesses and citizens.”

The letter also references the common struggle this region has faced from recent hurricane events and the impact those natural disasters have already had on these communities.

Additionally, the letter requests that Gov. Cooper consider the plight of Eastern North Carolina counties and to not group the communities in a broad-based, statewide response that may be better suited for the Triangle, Triad, and greater Charlotte area of the state.

The request would allow for the ENC counties to have their own decision-making authority during the pandemic.



“We realize COVID-19 is indeed still a very serious threat, but at the same time we realize our business owners and the folks employed by those businesses must have some relief from the shutdown of our local economy,” Lenoir County Board of Commissioners Chair Linda Rous Sutton said.