Lenoir County man picks up $200,000 in NC Education Lottery scratch-off game

Local

by: North Carolina Education Lottery

Black Diamond North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off game (NC Education Lottery photo)

RALEIGH – Jeffro Camell of Deep Run watched his $ Black Diamond 7s ticket win him a $200,000 top prize.

Camell purchased his winning ticket from the Friendly Mart on N.C. 11 South in Pink Hill. He claimed his prize Thursday and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Black Diamond 7s launched in November with five top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Black Diamond 7s make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

