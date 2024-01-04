KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve been to the Freedom Classic in Kinston or any other veteran event, you may have run into Juan Eric Cantu.

Cantu, a Vietnam veteran and Kinston native passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77. After graduating from Grainer High School in 1964, Cantu enlisted in the US Army. He then returned home after serving in the Vietnam War.

Cantu is also best known around Eastern North Carolina for founding the GI Joe’s Living Military History Museum. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 and served as Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars 27-71, and the North Carolina VFW Color Guard.

“I can remember some veterans coming through, especially one young man, he was short on cash, and he had to get down to Jacksonville,” said Michael Tribula, a volunteer at GI Joe’s Living History Museum. “And Eric went to his pocket and gave him gas money and hotel money, so he can get down to Jacksonville.”

Services for Cantu are set for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Walk of Honor on Heritage Street in Kinston.