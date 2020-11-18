Lenoir County officials report two more deaths due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County health officials reported two more deaths on Tuesday due to COVID-19.

That brings the number who have died in the county from the virus to 53.

Officials with the Lenoir County Health Department said both patients were over age 65 and had underlying health conditions. No further information was released due to privacy issues.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to these families who have experienced such a great loss,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said.