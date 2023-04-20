KINSTON, N.C. — Did you know dumping trash or other items on a public roadway is a crime?

Due to a recent increase of illegal dumping and litter, Lenoir County officials are urging residents to dispose of household trash through regular collection services and facilities. The Lenoir County Solid Waste Department (LCSWD) has been notified of multiple instances of household waste being discarded illegally on roadsides.

LCSWD Director Kim Hill said littering and illegal dumping negatively affect our neighborhoods and the environment.

“It is important to properly dispose of household trash to maintain public health and safety,” Hill said. “The Solid Waste Department is available to serve our residents to ensure all refuse generated in our county can be safely disposed of.”

The county will be ramping up its enforcement of illegal dumping and unsecured truckload laws.

“We all play a role in keeping Lenoir County a beautiful place to live,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “For anyone to dump trash on a roadside in our community is not only illegal, but a disservice to residents of Lenoir County. The Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with our Solid Waste Department to fully hold folks accountable to the law.”

Lenoir County operates the landfill, as well as eight convenience sites where residents can safely and legally dispose of their household garbage. The sites, listed below in alphabetical order, are available to all residents who do not have trash pickup services.

· Deep Run Site: 2559 Eric Sparrow Road

· Dobbs Farm Site: 2118 Robinson Road

· Fairground Site: 475 Fairgrounds Road

· Hugo Crossroads Site: 2773 Grifton-Hugo Road

· Loftin’s Crossroads Site: 1957 Elijah Loftin Road

· Nobles Mill Site: 309 Nobles Mill Road

· Strabane Site: 190 Smith-Grady Road

· Wallace Family Road Site: 2272 Wallace Family Road

County employees and several community volunteer organizations are engaged in helping to keep Lenoir County clean and beautiful. Please do your part by properly disposing of household garbage.

You can report illegal dumping by calling the LCSWD at 252-566-4194.