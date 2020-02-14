Lenoir County opens 4 early voting sites

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Board of elections opened four early voting sites Thursday for the March 3 primary.

Those sites are:

Teacher’s Memorial Gym

NC Cooperative Extension Office

Fairfield Rec Center

Ebenezer Church (LaGrange)

This is the first time that the new voting equipment called the DS200 has been placed into service in Lenoir County.

The DS200 is an optical scanner that reads the voter’s marked ballot when inserted into the tabulator.

Previously, Lenoir County had used a touch screen machine called an Ivotronic which stored votes on the machine.

Courtney Patterson, Chair of the Lenoir County Board of Elections says, “We are pleased with the performance of the new voting equipment. Voters can be confident that the new paper ballot system is secure and that our poll workers are eagerly waiting for voters at any one of the four sites.”

Early voting will continue through February 29 and Primary Day is March 3.

For a complete listing of dates and times for early voting, visit http://www.co.lenoir.nc.us/boe.html.