KINSTON – A couple of drainage pipes are scheduled to be upgraded on U.S. 258 South next week.



The roadway near Patterson Road will close the morning of Oct. 2 and is scheduled to reopen the evening of Oct. 4.



During the closure, N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace two pipes ahead of the roadway being resurfaced.



Traffic will be detoured to Patterson Road to get around the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for their commute and use caution in the area.



