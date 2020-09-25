Lenoir County Public School employees express COVID-19 concerns

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Working in schools during the pandemic can be a risk.

Lenoir County school employees contacted 9OYS with their worries and what they want from the district.

Child Nutrition Department staff members deliver food to students’ homes throughout the county.

But some employees tell 9OYS that they feel this work — and potential exposure to COVID-19 — warrants hazard pay.

District spokesman Patrick Holmes says getting employees that extra money is out of his hands.

He understands the employees worries, telling them to take them up the chain of command.

“If they are uncomfortable and have specific concerns is to talk to their principal and talk to people at the school to start with. Talk to their supervisor and if necessary, those conversations work up into our HR, human resources department, where they’re dealt with,” Holmes explains.

Leaders say the school system wants to help employees through the pandemic, but there’s only so much they can do.

Starting Monday, about 60 percent of Lenoir County students will begin in-person instruction.

Employees will take several precautions, including temperature checks, CDC screenings, masks, sanitation and social distancing.