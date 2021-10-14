Lenoir County Public Schools: Kinston High School resumes daily activity after bomb threat

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Public Schools posted on its Facebook page Thursday that Kinston High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat that was called to the school Thursday morning.

Around 12:50 p.m., the school system posted that daily activity had resumed at the school.

The original message on Facebook, which was posted at 11:55 a.m., said all students and staff were out of all the buildings on campus. School and district administrators along with Kinson Police, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials were also on the scene.

During situations such as this, officials typically search the buildings on campus to make sure there is no bomb in a building. It was unclear what steps were taken before the resumption of classes at the school.

This is a developing story and Lenoir County Public Schools said it will provide more information when it is available.