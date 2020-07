KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Board of Education voted four to three Monday night to reopen Lenoir County Public Schools on August 17 with remote learning for all students for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

After the first nine weeks of remote learning, if COVID-19 cases and a testing rate is below five percent, pre-k through second grade will return to school for in-person instruction.

