Lenoir County purchases $30,000 of PPE with ARP funds

KINSTON, N.C. — The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners recently approved the use of funds the county has received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to purchase personal protective equipment for volunteer fire departments that provide service in Lenoir County in their respective fire service districts.

The commissioners approved the decision to purchase $30,000 of PPE to distribute to the volunteer fire departments throughout the county. Each department will be receiving a battery-operated sprayer, the disinfectant liquid made for the sprayer, N95 masks, surgical masks, protective gowns, face shields, safety glasses, surgical gloves, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer.

“I would like to thank the volunteer fire departments for their hard work and unwavering dedication throughout this entire pandemic,” Lenoir County Fire Marshal Jake Turner said. “I also appreciate the support of the county commissioners for providing this protective equipment to keep our first responders safe as they continue to provide service for our county.”

The equipment will be evenly distributed to each volunteer fire department as soon as the equipment comes in.