Lenoir County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department reports four new deaths in the county of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.

One patient was younger than 65 and three were older than 65. Officials report all four had underlying health conditions. No further information was released to protect the privacy of family who were impacted.

“These are heartbreaking losses for these families and for our community,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said in a press release.

The latest deaths brings the total of people who have passed away in Lenoir County due to COVID-19 to 51.