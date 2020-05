LENOIR COUNTY, N.C (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting the sixth and seventh deaths in the county of residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said the patients were older than 65 and both had several underlying medical conditions.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families dealing with these tragedies,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said.