KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Lenior County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning. There were no students on board at the time of the crash.

Lenior County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks said the crash involved a pickup truck and a school bus on Highway 258 in front of Woodington Middle School around 6 a.m. Hanks said two people had minor injuries sustained from the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.