Lenoir County Schools will hold mini graduation exercises for seniors

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – High school graduation is coming up for many seniors, but not all schools in the east have made final decisions on commencement.

The pandemic is changing how graduations operate.

Lenoir County school administrators are planning unique graduation exercises for their seniors.

School leaders say they’re anticipating North Carolina will be in phase two of re-opening, allowing more flexibility on crowd sizes.

During the week of June 1st, each school will have its own series of mini graduations.

Administrators will adhere to state guidelines, making sure graduates and audience members seating is spaced out.

“We’re going to bring in a group of graduates at one time, maybe 20 or 25 and they will be seated with the recommended social distancing. We’ll have to limit the amount of tickets that we’re giving out for that particular mini graduation exercise and those audiences obviously will be seated with respect to social distancing,” says Patrick Holmes, the Public Information Officer Lenoir County Schools.

Students and parents can find out more information about graduation on their school’s facebook pages and websites.

It’s important to remember the phased re-opening is still a fluid process.

Plans for graduation ceremonies could change if easing restrictions do not follow the predicted schedule.