KINSTON — Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers announced today his office is actively investigating the case of Timeka Pridgen, who was reported missing from her South Street home in La Grange on May 12, 2001. Pridgen was 16 when she went missing.

While a voluminous amount of work has been performed in this case by both the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Pridgen has not been located and no arrests have been made in the case.

“We are hoping fresh sets of investigative eyes and the discovery of a potential witness will allow us to advance this case to closure,” Sheriff Rogers said.

Anyone with any information in this matter is urged to contact the LCSO at 252-559-6110 or by ETIPS at https://www.lenoircountysheriff.com/etips.

In 2003, a reward in the amount of $5,000 was offered by the Governor’s Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Pridgen. That reward remains in effect, according to Sheriff Rogers.