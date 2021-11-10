Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office awarded an equipment grant

KINSTON N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has just been awarded an equipment grant through the Governor’s Crime Commission.

They have received $25,000 for this upcoming year to help buy equipment through this grant.

Major Dawson says that after incidents this past year such as a deputy-involved shooting and 3-day manhunt, they wanted to acquire equipment that would help them in situations like those if they were ever to occur again in the future.

One purchase this grant will help with is a new robot. It will be used for their SWAT team to throw into homes before entry that drives like a remote control car with cameras attached.

Dawson says they had to clear lots of buildings during the manhunt, and a robot-like this will help with similar situations and help with officer safety.

Another purchase that will be made with this grant is around 12 handheld thermal cameras. Dawson says this will help assist with wooded areas and searching for missing people.

He says they hope to have all the new equipment within the next 6 months or so, but they will spend around 3 months training everyone on how to use it.

Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office has requested and received grants from the Governor’s Crime Commission for the last 2 years.

“Any of these programs that will help us in our county become a better agency, have better equipment, that’s what we’re looking to do, specifically for the fact of trying to save money for our residents and our taxpayers that we have here,” Maj. Ryan Dawson, Major at Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, they used the $35,000 grant towards “Stop the Bleed” kits to have in each Lenoir Co. school and ballistic shields for law enforcement.