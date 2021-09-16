Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates online threat at high school

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigated a school threat that was received by students at North Lenoir High School.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a Facebook post that his department was “alerted a short time ago about a threat that was received by students at North Lenoir High School regarding violence that would occur today (Thursday).” He said several deputies responded to the threat and to provide security to the school.

“The threat has been viewed by detectives and is a ‘generic’ message. It is not specific to North Lenoir. We have also been informed that this same message, or one similar to it, has been sent to other schools, in other counties.”

“At this time, we do not have any information that creates a definite or specific threat to North Lenoir or any other school in Lenoir County.

“The safety of our children is always a priority for both Lenoir County Public Schools and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Detectives will be present to investigate the origin of this threat and provide security for this incident.”