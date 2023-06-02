DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are in custody after they were barricaded inside a home in the Deep Run area on Friday.

The incident was taking place at a home on Liddell Road in the Deep Run area. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office closed several roads around the area after a report of a person barricaded inside a home.

No names or other details have since been released.

In a post to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page earlier on Friday, officials said all traffic on Liddell Road in Deep Run, from Eric Sparrow Road to Old Pink Hill Road, had been blocked by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.