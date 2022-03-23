KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fourth- and fifth-grade students from nine elementary schools in Lenoir County had the opportunity to learn and explore a variety of different careers on Wednesday at Careers on Wheels at Lenoir County Fairgrounds.

Men and women in professions from agriculture, law enforcement, energy companies and healthcare talked to students about what they do and why their field of work is important. Three fourth-grade students from Southwood Elementary School talked about what they learned at the event and what they wanted to be when they grow up.

“I wanna be a doctor like my aunt when I grow up,” fourth-grader Chloe Davis said.

“We enjoyed the event very much,” said Adamaris Pina, also a fourth-grader.

“They taught me about what they do, their work and their career,” Katelyn Perez-Herrera, another fourth-grade student said.

Stacy Cauley, the director of Elementary Education for Lenoir County Public Schools, organized Careers On Wheels and she said it’s important for children to get exposed to various careers so they’ll know what they want to do in their futures.

“Being able to see the actual vehicle or vessel that the presenters use every day I think that will inspire them, and just to educate them,” Cauley said. “Sometimes they don’t know what’s out there.”

Evan Taylor, the assistant superintendent at Caswell Research Farm in Kinston, was one of the presenters at Careers On Wheels and said he had fun teaching students about food production and research.

“We wanted to bring some tools today to show them what we use to accomplish our jobs and kind of bring some awareness around,” Taylor said. “You know when young people see tractors going up and down the road or in a field, what they’re doing, what those tractors are doing for the folks that are using them.”

Cauley says the school district is thinking about having another Careers On Wheels event in October.