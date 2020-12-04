Lenoir County Superintendent named NC’s 2021 A. Craig Phillips Superintendent of the Year

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Brent Williams, Superintendent of Lenoir County Public Schools was named the 2021 A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year at an awards presentation and reception held Thursday, December 3.

The award was given jointly by the North Carolina Association of School Administrators (NCASA), the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA), and the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA). Scholastic, who sponsored the event, provided $5,000 in recognition of Williams’ achievements.

“Brent and his team have developed a culture of innovation and excellence in the Lenoir County Schools since 2015,” said Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association. “The district has shown tremendous gains academically, while athletics and the arts have thrived as a source of pride for the district. The graduation rate increased to an all-time high in 2020 and their dropout rate was at an all-time low. He is very deserving of this honor.”

As the 2021 A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year, Williams will compete at the national level for Superintendent of the Year at the American Association of School Administrators’ National Conference on Education, hosted virtually, February 18-19, 2021.

“Lenoir Public Schools was one of the first districts in the state selected for a Coding and Mobile App Development Grant from the state. The K-12 coding curriculum, developed with help from Apple, extends coding instruction, exercises, and contests popular in their elementary and middle schools,” said Hoke.