Lenoir County Transit rides free of charge beginning Monday

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Transit rides are set to be free charge beginning Monday, April 20.

This will go into effect to increase social distancing and to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Rides will be provides for essential-only trips. The following are deemed as essential:

  • Rides to work for essential/critical workforce, such as front-line health care workers and first responders; grocery store, pharmacy and food industry employees
  • Rides to purchase food and medicine (will be limited on case by case basis)
  • Rides to essential medical appointments and/or treatments

For more information call 252-523-4171.

