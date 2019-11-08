Lenoir County Veteran continues to serve his country, community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Ralph Smith is a Distinguished Service Cross Recipient and Vietnam Veteran.

Now he works to keep American History alive at the G.I. Joe’s Living History Museum in Kinston.

He says with Veterans Day on Monday that it’s a time of honor, respect and, freedom.

“For my friends, my family, and the people I do not even know, but for their freedom so that they can go and do things we do as American people,” said Ralph Smith, Vietnam Veteran.

That’s why Smith joined the Military during the Vietnam War. Now he gives back to his community, working at the museum.

“To show people what is apart of the life of a Veteran,” said Smith.

He’s spent the last four years working with the museum to educate the public and make sure future generations know their history.

“To be able to help people that have never served that they can come in and see what has gone on through the years. Since the beginning of time that wars have kept our freedom,” said Smith.

It’s a special time of year for Smith with Veterans Day around the corner. He says it’s a time to show respect.

“For that the American people that have not served and the veterans that they can respect each other and honor them for what they did for our country,” said Smith.

Smith has received numerous awards for his service over the years, like a Purple Heart, the Distinguished Service Cross and so many more.

“It lifts me up. It makes me want to do more for our veterans. And that somebody has noticed what I try to do, I try to honor veterans,” said Smith.

Ralph Smith is a man who wants to keep American History alive.

“That we don’t forget the ones who gave everything they have, their life, for what our country is,” said Smith.