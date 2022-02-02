Lenoir, other ENC counties to receive extra ambulances to put into service

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Several counties across the state including Lenoir County received additional advanced life support ambulances from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is in addition to 25 additional ambulances counties received back in January.

Kimberly Clement is the program manager of the Healthcare Preparedness Program. She says the NCDHHS wanted to provide additional resources to areas that have been strained from staffing shortages and increases in the number of 911 calls. Other counties in Eastern North Carolina which will benefit include Onslow, Wilson, Pender, Camden, Pasquotank and Nash.

Clement also said this gives counties some breathing room to have a couple extra vehicles to bring staff back from COVID outbreaks.

“It feels good to be able to provide the additional resources,” Clement said. “I think throughout the pandemic, a lot of it has been about scarce resources and not having enough.”

Counties around the state received a certain number of ambulances. Clement added that a number of factors determined the distribution.

“We based our decision on the number of trucks that are normally staffed in the county and how many trucks are currently unable to be staffed either due to staffing outages or vacancies,” Clement said.

Clement says their process is to re-evaluate every two weeks on a request-based system to see what resources they have and that are available.

“So in two weeks we look and see what resources we have allocated to us and then also what requests have come in and how we can fill in those requests,” Clement said.