Lenox Corporation to close its facility in Kinston due to coronavirus

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenox Corporation will close its facility, Lenox China Manufacturing, in Kinston due to COVID-19.

According to a letter by Lenox Corporation, the company is in “extreme financial distress” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 14, all affected employees were sent a letter as soon as the company became aware that permanent separations were necessary.

These affected employees will remain on temporary furlough until the conclusion of the COVID- 19 outbreak, and are anticipated to return to employment to complete the wind-down of the manufacturing operating unit.

Officials said the plant closing is expected to be permanent and the entire manufacturing operating unit will shut down.

This will result in an employment loss of 159 employees.