LGBTQ advocates seek stronger anti-discrimination housing laws

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Biden Administration is taking steps to stop discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community in the housing sector.

The White House is directing housing regulators to enforce existing federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Advocates say same-sex couples and transgender people are more likely to face negative bias while seeking housing.

The Biden Administration wants Congress to go beyond presidential orders and strengthen anti-discrimination laws.

“It’s so important that all of these things are codified into law because while it may be easy to overturn an executive order, overturning an act of Congress is a lot harder,” said Noah Ambrose, LGBTQ+ chairman of the Young Democrats of North Carolina.

People who’ve experienced housing discrimination can file a complaint by contacting the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.