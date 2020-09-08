Libraries reopen under phase 2.5

(WNCT) Onslow County libraries are back in business, returning to regular operating hours under the state’s latest reopening orders.

Library workers have spent the months since COVID shut their doors doing an inventory on their book and multimedia holdings.

They’ve also been loaning items out through curbside service and helping county emergency operations.

Employees also want people to know they can use library wifi — even from the parking lot — for their children’s remote learning work.

But reopening the buildings is a milestone they’re happy to reach.

“We’re very excited the normal hours back because it gives us a sense of normalcy,” said Virginia Sharp March, library director.

Masks are required in onslow county’s libraries, and social distancing is encouraged.

Employees will also continue virtual services for people who do not want to visit in person.

The main library will be open:

Monday – Thursday from 9am – 9pm

Friday – Saturday from 9am – 6pm

Sunday from 1 – 5pm

Richlands, Sneads Ferry, and Swansboro Branches will be open:

Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 9am – 6pm

Thursday from 10am – 7pm

Saturday from 9am – 3pm

For more information click here.