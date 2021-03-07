Library in Beaufort closes after employee tests positive for COVID

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort branch of the Carteret County Public Library will be closed this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library is expected to open back up on Thursday, March 11th.

At the moment, leaders say no other staff members are experiencing symptoms, and employees that were in close contact with the individual have been contacted and are getting tested.

The county has not identified any patrons who came in to close contact with the employee.

During the temporary closure, guests can call the Beaufort branch for telephone resources. Any items currently on hold will remain on hold until the branch reopens to the public. If you would like your hold transferred to a different branch you may call that branch directly.