License check leads to drug arrest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A license check on Simmons Street in New Bern resulted in the arrest of a New Bern man.

During a license check being conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Suppression Unit K9 Nibbles alerted for the presence of illegal drugs.

K9 Nibbles

During a vehicle search deputies discovered a backpack containing approximately nine and half grams of heroin and 17 grams of cocaine along with scales and syringes.

Quanterrio Mejias of New Bern has been charged with:

Trafficking heroin

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

He is being held in the Craven County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.