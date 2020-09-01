License check leads to drug arrest in New Bern

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A license check on Simmons Street in New Bern resulted in the arrest of a New Bern man. 

During a license check being conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Suppression Unit K9 Nibbles alerted for the presence of illegal drugs.  

K9 Nibbles

During a vehicle search deputies discovered a backpack containing approximately nine and half grams of heroin and 17 grams of cocaine along with scales and syringes.  

Quanterrio Mejias of New Bern has been charged with:

  • Trafficking heroin
  • Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

He is being held in the Craven County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV