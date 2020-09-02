Lidl in Morehead City closed after employee test positive for COVID-19

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Lidl in Morehead City is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Lidl official said, “We learned this morning that an employee that last worked at our Morehead City store on September 1 tested positive for COVID-19. Lidl’s COVID-19 task force adheres to a detailed process in the event of a confirmed employee case, and consistent with that, we temporarily closed the store for professional cleaning and sanitization to maintain those high standards.”

The store will reopen Thursday, September 3 after the cleaning and sanitation is complete.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV