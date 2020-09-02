Lidl in Morehead City closed after employee test positive for COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Lidl in Morehead City is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Lidl official said, “We learned this morning that an employee that last worked at our Morehead City store on September 1 tested positive for COVID-19. Lidl’s COVID-19 task force adheres to a detailed process in the event of a confirmed employee case, and consistent with that, we temporarily closed the store for professional cleaning and sanitization to maintain those high standards.”

The store will reopen Thursday, September 3 after the cleaning and sanitation is complete.