Lidl to close 2 stores in N.C., announces plans to add 50 new stores across U.S.

ARLINGTON, VA (WNCT) Lidl announced the closure of two stores in North Carolina and its plans to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021.

The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl’s total number of stores to more than 150.

Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021.

The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.

City, StateLocation
Astoria, NY37th St
East Northport, NYLarkfield Rd
Franklin Square, NYDogwood Ave
Lake Grove, NYMiddle Country Rd
Massapequa, NYMerrick Rd
Oakdale, NYSunrise Hwy
Bayonne, NJHarbor View Marketplace
Brick, NJHooper Ave
Egg Harbor Township, NJFire Road
Garwood, NJSouth Ave
Glassboro, NJDelsea Drive
Gloucester Township, NJBlackwood
Lawrenceville, NJS Black Horse Pike
Park Ridge, NJKinderkamack Rd
Weehawken, NJPark Ave
Woodbridge, NJSt. Georges Ave
Clifton Heights, PAE. Baltimore Ave
Lancaster, PAColumbia Ave
Philadelphia, PARoosevelt Blvd
Warminster, PAYork Rd
Bear, DEPulaski Hwy
Annapolis, MDSolomons Island Rd
Brooklyn Park, MDRitchie Hwy
Columbia, MDLittle Patuxent Pkwy
Glen Burnie, MDRitchie Hwy
Frederick, MDW. Patrick St
Montgomery Village, MDMontgomery Village Ave
Oxon Hill, MDLivingston Rd
Takoma Park, MDNew Hampshire Ave
Timonium, MDPadonia Rd
Wheaton, MDRandolph Rd
Alexandria, VALittle River Turnpike
Burke, VAOlde Keene Mill Road
Chantilly, VAChantilly Crossing Ln
Charlottesville, VATwentyninth Place Ct
Falls Church, VAGallows Rd
Manassas, VALiberia Ave
Sterling, VALeesburg Pike
Apex, NCApex Peakway
Burlington, NCS Church St
Charlotte, NCS Tryon St
Charlotte, NCWest Mallard Creek Church Rd
Wilmington, NCOleander Dr
North Charleston, SCDorchester Rd
Duluth, GAPeachtree Industrial Blvd
Dunwoody, GAMount Vernon Rd
East Cobb, GAJohnson Ferry Rd
Marietta, GAWhitlock Ave SW
Sandy Springs, GARoswell Rd
Woodstock, GABells Ferry Rd

Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities.  

As part of Lidl’s ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina.

All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl’s growing store network.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

