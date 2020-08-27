Lidl to close 2 stores in N.C., announces plans to add 50 new stores across U.S.

ARLINGTON, VA (WNCT) Lidl announced the closure of two stores in North Carolina and its plans to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021.
The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl’s total number of stores to more than 150.
Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021.
The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.
|City, State
|Location
|Astoria, NY
|37th St
|East Northport, NY
|Larkfield Rd
|Franklin Square, NY
|Dogwood Ave
|Lake Grove, NY
|Middle Country Rd
|Massapequa, NY
|Merrick Rd
|Oakdale, NY
|Sunrise Hwy
|Bayonne, NJ
|Harbor View Marketplace
|Brick, NJ
|Hooper Ave
|Egg Harbor Township, NJ
|Fire Road
|Garwood, NJ
|South Ave
|Glassboro, NJ
|Delsea Drive
|Gloucester Township, NJ
|Blackwood
|Lawrenceville, NJ
|S Black Horse Pike
|Park Ridge, NJ
|Kinderkamack Rd
|Weehawken, NJ
|Park Ave
|Woodbridge, NJ
|St. Georges Ave
|Clifton Heights, PA
|E. Baltimore Ave
|Lancaster, PA
|Columbia Ave
|Philadelphia, PA
|Roosevelt Blvd
|Warminster, PA
|York Rd
|Bear, DE
|Pulaski Hwy
|Annapolis, MD
|Solomons Island Rd
|Brooklyn Park, MD
|Ritchie Hwy
|Columbia, MD
|Little Patuxent Pkwy
|Glen Burnie, MD
|Ritchie Hwy
|Frederick, MD
|W. Patrick St
|Montgomery Village, MD
|Montgomery Village Ave
|Oxon Hill, MD
|Livingston Rd
|Takoma Park, MD
|New Hampshire Ave
|Timonium, MD
|Padonia Rd
|Wheaton, MD
|Randolph Rd
|Alexandria, VA
|Little River Turnpike
|Burke, VA
|Olde Keene Mill Road
|Chantilly, VA
|Chantilly Crossing Ln
|Charlottesville, VA
|Twentyninth Place Ct
|Falls Church, VA
|Gallows Rd
|Manassas, VA
|Liberia Ave
|Sterling, VA
|Leesburg Pike
|Apex, NC
|Apex Peakway
|Burlington, NC
|S Church St
|Charlotte, NC
|S Tryon St
|Charlotte, NC
|West Mallard Creek Church Rd
|Wilmington, NC
|Oleander Dr
|North Charleston, SC
|Dorchester Rd
|Duluth, GA
|Peachtree Industrial Blvd
|Dunwoody, GA
|Mount Vernon Rd
|East Cobb, GA
|Johnson Ferry Rd
|Marietta, GA
|Whitlock Ave SW
|Sandy Springs, GA
|Roswell Rd
|Woodstock, GA
|Bells Ferry Rd
Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities.
As part of Lidl’s ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina.
All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl’s growing store network.