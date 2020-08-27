Lidl to close 2 stores in N.C., announces plans to add 50 new stores across U.S.

ARLINGTON, VA (WNCT) Lidl announced the closure of two stores in North Carolina and its plans to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021.

The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl’s total number of stores to more than 150.

Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021.

The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.

City, State Location Astoria, NY 37th St East Northport, NY Larkfield Rd Franklin Square, NY Dogwood Ave Lake Grove, NY Middle Country Rd Massapequa, NY Merrick Rd Oakdale, NY Sunrise Hwy Bayonne, NJ Harbor View Marketplace Brick, NJ Hooper Ave Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire Road Garwood, NJ South Ave Glassboro, NJ Delsea Drive Gloucester Township, NJ Blackwood Lawrenceville, NJ S Black Horse Pike Park Ridge, NJ Kinderkamack Rd Weehawken, NJ Park Ave Woodbridge, NJ St. Georges Ave Clifton Heights, PA E. Baltimore Ave Lancaster, PA Columbia Ave Philadelphia, PA Roosevelt Blvd Warminster, PA York Rd Bear, DE Pulaski Hwy Annapolis, MD Solomons Island Rd Brooklyn Park, MD Ritchie Hwy Columbia, MD Little Patuxent Pkwy Glen Burnie, MD Ritchie Hwy Frederick, MD W. Patrick St Montgomery Village, MD Montgomery Village Ave Oxon Hill, MD Livingston Rd Takoma Park, MD New Hampshire Ave Timonium, MD Padonia Rd Wheaton, MD Randolph Rd Alexandria, VA Little River Turnpike Burke, VA Olde Keene Mill Road Chantilly, VA Chantilly Crossing Ln Charlottesville, VA Twentyninth Place Ct Falls Church, VA Gallows Rd Manassas, VA Liberia Ave Sterling, VA Leesburg Pike Apex, NC Apex Peakway Burlington, NC S Church St Charlotte, NC S Tryon St Charlotte, NC West Mallard Creek Church Rd Wilmington, NC Oleander Dr North Charleston, SC Dorchester Rd Duluth, GA Peachtree Industrial Blvd Dunwoody, GA Mount Vernon Rd East Cobb, GA Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA Whitlock Ave SW Sandy Springs, GA Roswell Rd Woodstock, GA Bells Ferry Rd

Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities.

As part of Lidl’s ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina.

All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl’s growing store network.