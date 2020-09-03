Lifeguards to remain at 3 popular Cape Hatteras beaches through end of September

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks will have lifeguard services available through the end of September at three beaches due to the late tourist season.

Beaches include Coquina Beach Access (Bodie Island), Frisco Beach Access (Hatteras Island), and Ocracoke Beach Access (Ocracoke Island). Lifeguards are on duty seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The season was originally scheduled from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day but now will extend until Wednesday, September 30. The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach in Buxton will continue lifeguarding services through September 7.

“Lifeguard beaches are the safest places to swim along the Seashore,” stated David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We are pleased to provide an extended lifeguard season at three of the Seashore’s most-visited beaches.”

Check the daily rip current forecast here. Visitors can also sign up for ocean safety text messages by texting “Join OBXBeachConditions” to 30890.