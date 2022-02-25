JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The United Way of Onslow County is hosting “Applause for a Cause” at the limelight in Jacksonville on Friday night.

The event will feature four different well-known locals lip sync battling it out, with all the proceeds going to the non-profit. Officials said they haven’t been able to hold their normal annual event “Vine and Dine” in recent years, because of the pandemic.

“I’m sure excited,” said Shelly Kieweg, from United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW program. “The ones that we’ve had in the past have been so much fun.

“They dressed up, one contestant dressed up as Taylor Swift in a little cheerleading outfit. Now mind you, it’s a guy. So it was amazing,”

Tickets start at $10 and you can either get those at the door or ahead of time online at the United Way of Onslow County Facebook.