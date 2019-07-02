LIST: 2019 Independence Day celebration spots across the East

July 4th
-Jacksonville Fourth of July Freedom Festival
Where: Onslow Pines Park, 3-9pm
-2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Independence Day Concert and Fireworks
Where: Postal Service Center Box 8076, Building 150, Cherry Point, North Carolina, 6:30-10pm
-Washington’s 4th of July Celebration
Where: Washington Festival Park, 6pm
-Greenville Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Greenville Town Common, fireworks planned for 9:15pm
-Kinston Summerfest – Trainwreck Concert
Where: Pearson Park, concert at 7pm, fireworks at 9pm
-City of New Bern 4th of July Celebration
Where: Lawson Creek Park, 5:30pm
-Swansboro July 4th Celebration
Where: Downtown, 6-10pm
-Downtown Morehead City Independence Day
Where: Jaycee Park, 7-10pm
-Maysville July 4th Celebration
Where: Frost Park, 4pm
-Beaufort July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Where: 172 West Beaufort Road, 6-10pm
-Town of Nags Head Firework Spectacular
Where: Nags Head Fishing Pier, 9:25pm
-Emerald Isle 4th of July Fireworks off Bogue Inlet Pier 2019
Where: Bogue Inlet Pier, 9-10pm
-Atlantic Beach Independence Day Celebration
Where: Atlantic Beach City Offices, 9-10pm
-Holly Ridge/Sneads Ferry Fireworks
Where: Holly Ridge Municipal Park
-Hatteras Island Fireworks
Where: Avon Fishing Pier, 9:15
July 3rd
-Farmville 4th of July Celebration
Where: Walter B. Jones Town Common, 6 – 9:30pm
-Windsor July 4th Celebration
Where: River Center (located off US 17 Business), 6pm
-Surf City Independence Day Fireworks
Where: Soundside Park, 5:30pm
-Ocracoke Island Independence Day
Where: Fireworks at Silver Lake Harbor