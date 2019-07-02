LIST: 2019 Independence Day celebration spots across the East

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

July 4th

-Jacksonville Fourth of July Freedom Festival

Where: Onslow Pines Park, 3-9pm

-2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Independence Day Concert and Fireworks

Where: Postal Service Center Box 8076, Building 150, Cherry Point, North Carolina, 6:30-10pm

-Washington’s 4th of July Celebration

Where: Washington Festival Park, 6pm

-Greenville Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Greenville Town Common, fireworks planned for 9:15pm

-Kinston Summerfest – Trainwreck Concert

Where: Pearson Park, concert at 7pm, fireworks at 9pm

-City of New Bern 4th of July Celebration

Where: Lawson Creek Park, 5:30pm

-Swansboro July 4th Celebration

Where: Downtown, 6-10pm

-Downtown Morehead City Independence Day

Where: Jaycee Park, 7-10pm

-Maysville July 4th Celebration

Where: Frost Park, 4pm

-Beaufort July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: 172 West Beaufort Road, 6-10pm

-Town of Nags Head Firework Spectacular

Where: Nags Head Fishing Pier, 9:25pm

-Emerald Isle 4th of July Fireworks off Bogue Inlet Pier 2019

Where: Bogue Inlet Pier, 9-10pm

-Atlantic Beach Independence Day Celebration

Where: Atlantic Beach City Offices, 9-10pm

-Holly Ridge/Sneads Ferry Fireworks

Where: Holly Ridge Municipal Park

-Hatteras Island Fireworks

Where: Avon Fishing Pier, 9:15

July 3rd

-Farmville 4th of July Celebration

Where: Walter B. Jones Town Common, 6 – 9:30pm

-Windsor July 4th Celebration

Where: River Center (located off US 17 Business), 6pm

-Surf City Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Soundside Park, 5:30pm

-Ocracoke Island Independence Day

Where: Fireworks at Silver Lake Harbor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV